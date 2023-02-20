First Warning Forecast: Staying in a Spring pattern for a while

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Temperatures were about 15° warmer today with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll continue to see temperatures rise until we reach potential record-breaking warmth Thursday. Then, a cold front cools us down heading into the weekend and brings more rain chances behind it.

With a mostly cloudy sky tonight and southerly winds, temperatures will be warmer than the past couple nights. Lows in the upper 40s.

Presidents’ Day will be decent. Highs a little warmer in the mid 60s. A slight southwest breeze of 10-15 MPH winds. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. In the afternoon and overnight, spotty light rain showers are possible.

A little more sunshine will be seen in the sky Tuesday. Temperatures will also rise another handful of degrees to around 70°. Mostly dry throughout the day, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. A weak cold front passes through Tuesday night and cools us down a few degrees into the mid 60s Wednesday.

Ahead of a stronger cold front, winds begin to pick up a little more Wednesday and we stay breezy until the front passes through early Friday morning. Temperatures soar to around 80° Thursday while we’re under the warm sector of this system. That could break the record high of 79° set in 1975. Again, we stay mostly dry Thursday and Friday.

Once the cold front passes through, it looks to stall to our south and lift back north a bit. That will bring us the chance for isolated to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also be cooler behind the front. Highs in the mid 60s Friday drop to highs around 50° Saturday. We warm back up to the mid 60s Sunday.