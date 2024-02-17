First Warning Forecast: Staying mostly dry and getting chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! The system on its way has shifted a bit more north, so impacts are looking minimal as it passes through. Temperatures are still on track to fall though.

The rain/snow line and precipitation in general has shifted a good amount north, so snow for our northern communities is now out of the question. With this shift, most of the region looks to stay dry. The Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore could see scattered rain showers 3-6 AM Saturday.

wtkr

Most of this weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but chilly. Highs on Saturday in the mid 40s, feeling more like the 30s with breezy 10-20 MPH winds. Sunday will be less breezy and slightly warmer in the upper 40s.

We stay on a gradual warming trend most of next week. Highs in the low 50s Monday warm up to the low 60s Thursday. We stay dry much of the week until a cold front brings us scattered showers late Thursday into Friday. Friday will be cooler. High temperatures in the seasonable mid 50s.

wtkr

