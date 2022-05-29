First Warning Forecast: Staying mostly dry and gradually warming up this holiday weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! What a great start to our long holiday weekend! This great weather will continue the rest of this holiday.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will drop a little lower than they have been the past several nights into the lower 60s.

Sunday we’ll have some clouds in the afternoon and evening, but should be able to remain mostly dry and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day will be fantastic! Dry with tons of sunshine and a bit warmer for the unofficial start to summer. Highs in the upper 80s. Perfect beach weather! Low rip current risk with waves in the Atlantic around 2 feet.

As we head back to work, it will really start to feel like summer. Highs in the low 90s Tuesday - Thursday and feeling sticky with a little more humidity outside. Our workweek starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered showers and storms start to move in later Thursday and continue into Friday with a cold front gradually passing through. This front will also cool us down to the low 80s Friday and upper 70s next Saturday.

Next weekend is looking good, at least in the first half. Mostly dry and partly cloudy Saturday.

