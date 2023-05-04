First Warning Forecast: Staying mostly dry with a slight warm up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It’s been a nice day so far. We’ll likely have a few showers pass through this evening, but our mostly dry pattern continues the next several days along with a warming trend.

Isolated showers are possible until 1 AM tonight. Then clouds continue to clear out and lows drop into the upper 40s. We’ll wake up to lots of sunshine Friday before some clouds pass through in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday and winds will be lighter.

This weekend is looking great! A mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry. Still can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but we are continuing to trend dry for the weekend. Temperatures will be around 70° Saturday and in the mid 70s Sunday.

Next week, we move into an unsettled pattern. Still partly cloudy each day, but rain and storm chances go up. Isolated showers and storms throughout Monday. It looks like one round in the morning and a better chance for isolated storms Monday evening. Tuesday afternoon and evening, we have a good chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity.

As we move into a more stable pattern with high pressure just offshore Wednesday, winds will pick up and we will dry out. However, temperatures will be cooler. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 70s drop to around 70° for highs Thursday.

