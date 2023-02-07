Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Staying on a warming trend

wx-thermometer.png
Posted at 8:58 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 20:58:24-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Monday evening! We had another great, warmer day. Highs reached the mid and upper 50s. Our warming trend and dry stretch continues the next few days. Then, a strong cold front brings us rain and a cool down.

Tonight gets chilly under a mostly clear sky. Lows in the mid 30s. If you haven’t seen the green comet yet, tonight will be a great opportunity!

Vert Planner 3 - Hourly.png

A mix of sun and clouds and dry weather continues through Thursday. By Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for highs. Friday will still be warm in the mid 60s, but winds will pick up and scattered showers begin ahead of an approaching cold front.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Scattered showers and breezy winds continue Saturday. This weekend will be cooler. Highs on Saturday around 50° and a couple degrees cooler in the upper 40s Sunday. At least there will be a lot of sunshine Monday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Next week starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds again. Temperatures Monday jump back up to the upper 50s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV