First Warning Forecast: Staying on a warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Monday evening! We had another great, warmer day. Highs reached the mid and upper 50s. Our warming trend and dry stretch continues the next few days. Then, a strong cold front brings us rain and a cool down.

Tonight gets chilly under a mostly clear sky. Lows in the mid 30s. If you haven’t seen the green comet yet, tonight will be a great opportunity!

A mix of sun and clouds and dry weather continues through Thursday. By Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for highs. Friday will still be warm in the mid 60s, but winds will pick up and scattered showers begin ahead of an approaching cold front.

Scattered showers and breezy winds continue Saturday. This weekend will be cooler. Highs on Saturday around 50° and a couple degrees cooler in the upper 40s Sunday. At least there will be a lot of sunshine Monday.

Next week starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds again. Temperatures Monday jump back up to the upper 50s.