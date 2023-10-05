First Warning Forecast: Staying pleasant Thursday; A cold front for the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We had a beautiful day today! There’s one more pleasant day in store before a cold front brings us a change.

Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 60s. High temperatures Thursday return to the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday stays dry, but we’ll notice a little more cloud cover in the sky ahead of an approaching cold front.

Friday, there will be more clouds than sun and later in the day we could see some spotty showers ahead of the front. High temperatures will still be able to reach the upper 70s.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be cooler Saturday. Highs in the low 70s. We could have some isolated showers and storms in the morning. Clearing clouds in the afternoon. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will be noticeably cooler around 50°.

Sunday is the coolest, but sunniest day. Highs in the mid 60s with nighttime temperatures in the 40s! We’ll quickly be transported to the middle of Fall, but soon temperatures warm back up.

With lots of sunshine under the influence of high pressure, temperatures gradually warm into the upper 60s Monday and low 70s for the middle of the week.

