First Warning Forecast: Staying unseasonably hot and humid

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday! Much of this same hot and humid weather continues for the foreseeable future.

Highs in the low 90s with lows dropping to the mid 70s each day. Heat indices around 100° through Saturday, then heat indices in the mid to upper 90s Sunday into next week.

Partly cloudy skies each day with just a few PM pop-up showers or storms, most areas remaining dry. On Tuesday, a weak cold front looks to pass through. That will slightly increase our rain chances Monday night into Tuesday. Still doesn’t look like impressive rain chances though and the front also doesn’t look to cool us down.

Stay cool and hydrated and try to do outdoor activities either early in the morning or late in the evening.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER