First Warning Forecast: Staying windy and cool; coastal flooding concerns

Good Sunday night! It was quite a windy, chilly day, but we had lots of sunshine to enjoy at least. We stay windy for a while and dry until the middle of the week.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most, but some spots across inland North Carolina could see temperatures reaching the frost or freezing point. Gates County is under a Frost Advisory and Hertford County is under a Freeze Warning 12 AM - 9 AM Monday. Protect any sensitive vegetation outdoors.

Monday will be another day filled with sunshine and gusty winds. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Northeasterly winds of 10-20 MPH with 30 MPH gusts. Those winds stick around Tuesday too. Because of these gusty northeast winds, we’ll have coastal and tidal flooding. 7-10’ breaking waves in the Atlantic, 2-4’ inundation in the Outer Banks, 1-2’ inundation across many of our other coastal communities.

A Coastal Flood Warning is still in effect for the Outer Banks until 2 AM Tuesday. Some property damage is possible and some roads will be impassable.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Southside, mainland Dare County, and Northampton County (VA) until 2 PM Monday with a likely extension into Tuesday.

Tidal flooding will be impactful during each high tide cycle through Tuesday night. Nuisance tidal flooding even continues into Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the next approaching system, clouds increase Tuesday. Scattered rain showers begin late in the day Wednesday and continue throughout Thursday. Winds pick up again. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday through the weekend looks dry with lots of sunshine. High temperatures next weekend will be in the low 70s. Looking like great weather for Easter!

