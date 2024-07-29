First Warning Forecast: Steamy and stormy stretch on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today kicks off with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. There’s just a 20% chance of a stray shower, so it should be a mostly pleasant day. But we'll definitely feel that humidity climbing!

Tuesday brings a bit more activity with scattered storms in the forecast and highs in the mid 80s. There’s a chance you might see some rain, so keep an umbrella handy.

Wednesday will be quite warm with temperatures reaching 90°F. The heat index will make it feel close to 100°F, and there’s a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Thursday continues the trend of hot and humid weather with a high of 92°F. The heat index could exceed 100°F, and again, there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Friday turns up the heat even more with a high of 94°F and a heat index that could soar past 105°F. Expect a 30% chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

The weekend stays steamy with Saturday hitting 92°F. It’ll be hot and humid with a 40% chance of storms, so outdoor plans might be a bit tricky.

Sunday wraps up the week with a high of 90°F. The weather remains hot and humid, and there’s a 40% chance of storms.

Stay cool and hydrated this week, and keep an eye out for those scattered storms!

Meteorologist April Loveland

