First Warning Forecast: Steamy evening, a few strong to severe storms possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today has been another scorcher! Skies will continue to be partly cloudy with a chance for late-day storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly on the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, and Peninsula.

Shower and storm chances will continue to end the work week as a cold front approaches. Keeping a chance for some scattered storms. Temperatures will warm to near 90.

Drying out and cooling down on Saturday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 80s, which is below normal for this time of year. Humidity will also be much lower, which will make for a comfortable day.

Wet weather will be possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Another chance for some scattered storms to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

