First Warning Forecast: Steamy this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday morning! It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend. Dangerous heat Sunday through Tuesday before a cold front brings severe storms and a cool down by mid-week.

There will be more sunshine than clouds today. Highs reach the low 90s, feeling like the upper 90s.

wtkr

We’ll stay dry today, tonight, and for a good chunk of Sunday. Isolated to widely scattered storms pop-up primarily after 5 PM Sunday.

Sunday will be the hottest day this weekend. Highs in the mid 90s with a large jump in humidity making it feel like 105-110° outside.

We stay with that same miserable high heat throughout Monday and Tuesday too. Both of those days will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

wtkr

Everyone is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Monday. Damaging winds are the main concern right now. We’ll likely see a severe risk on Tuesday too.

wtkr

Tuesday night, a powerful cold front passes through, briefly knocking out the high heat and humidity for Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with hardly any humidity.

wtkr

Be sure to make plans to enjoy the nice cooler and drier weather on Wednesday because temperatures will be back on the rise into the upper 80s for the rest of the workweek.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM