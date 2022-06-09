First Warning Forecast: Steamy Thursday, then cooler; More storm chances

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We’ve got more storm chances over the next few days before a quieter pattern settles in. Temperatures will also take a nice dip this weekend.

Widely scattered storms will continue this evening into earlier tonight. By the time most are headed to work tomorrow morning, we should be dry. Warm and muggy tonight with lows reaching the low 70s.

Hot and muggy Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs around 90°, feeling like the mid 90s – similar to what we felt Wednesday. Later Thursday afternoon and evening, the cold front passes through. Around it, we will get windy and could have a line of storms. Storms are most likely across the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks. Those areas are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

This cold front will bring us nice relief! High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be seasonable in the low 80s. Friday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy. A low pressure system developing along and traveling up the east coast will bring us scattered storms Saturday. Sunday is the better day this weekend. We’ll be mostly dry and partly cloudy again.

Next week, high pressure moving in brings us plenty of sunshine and keeps us mostly dry. Heat and humidity starts to return. Highs in the upper 80s for at least the first half of the workweek.

