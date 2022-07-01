Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Steamy is the word of the day. Highs climbed into the low 90s, feeling like the upper 90s to low 100s. Steamy weather sticks around for the first week of July, despite near daily storm chances.

Just a few spotty showers this evening, then all will be dry tonight. Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Just about as hot Saturday. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the upper 90s to low 100s. Spotty storms possible again, but a lot of us stay dry. It will also be windy Saturday with south-southwest winds of 10-20 MPH.

Scattered storms Sunday afternoon. Some of these could become strong to severe. Everyone is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s, but still feeling like the mid 90s.

July 4th is looking better! Rain chances have gone down a little more to just spotty pop-up PM storms. That means your outdoor plans should be good to go! Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the upper 90s.

That same heat remains throughout the workweek and scattered storm chances ramp back up Tuesday through Friday. We’ll have a stationary boundary to our north with some disturbances passing through, keeping those rain chances higher. We do need the rain though!

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Bonnie has finally formed. It’s just east of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, moving west at 17 MPH with 45 MPH sustained winds. This storm will continue to strengthen and track west into the Pacific Basin. Fun fact, it will be able to keep the name Bonnie in the Pacific because it will maintain at least tropical storm strength status as it crosses over.