First Warning Forecast: Storm along coast will bring rain, wind and flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A coastal storm will continue to impact the area, bringing heavy rain, wind and flooding.

Winds will continue to ramp up to kick off the work week. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Spotty showers and drizzle will be possible for most of the day with rain and storm chances ramping up late Monday into early Tuesday. It will be muggy with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Heavy rain and possible storms will continue into Tuesday. It will continue to be windy. With these persistent northeasterly winds, tidal flooding and coastal flooding are likely. It will be humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Showers will continue on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, with a few showers and storms possible. Overall, we could see 2-3+ inches of rain for the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

