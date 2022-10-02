First Warning Forecast: Storm will bring more rain, wind and flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today is looking fine for tidal flooding. We should get through the day without having to worry about that. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s. More clouds will build in and the wind will start to ramp up during the evening hours. Rain will move in late as well.

All eyes turn toward Monday as Ian's remnants make a return. Winds will be cranking up. Wind gusts 35-40 mph will be possible. Expect rain at times as well. Moderate tidal flooding will be possible at 4 AM Monday. This will definitely cause some issues for folks who head to work early. We will have another round of tidal flooding at 4 PM. This could cause some issues. More people will be on the road and it will be close to major tidal flooding levels. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Tidal flooding and gusty winds will continue to be a concern on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible early, but the wind and tidal flooding will stick with us through the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Much drier on Wednesday with clearing skies and highs in the low 70s. The winds will begin to relax.

More sunshine will break out for Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

