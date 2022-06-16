First Warning Forecast: Storms and high heat soon return

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was gorgeous outside today! Lots of sunshine, mild temperatures, and low humidity. Unfortunately, that’s about to change. More rounds of storms, some possibly severe, and the potential for record-breaking heat will end our workweek.

Ahead of our first round of storms, clouds increase tonight. We’ll stay dry and warm overnight. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday will likely feature a few different rounds of storms. The first round throughout the morning will likely have some heavy downpours to impact your morning commute. The second round will be early in the afternoon, around 1-3 PM. Then another round will likely fall overnight after Midnight and end before sunrise Friday.

Friday is the scorcher! High temperatures in the mid to possibly even upper 90s. I have a forecasted high of 96°, the record is 94° that was set in 2017. So, we’ll likely break some records Friday.

A cold front Friday evening could bring us another round of isolated to scattered showers, but it will also bring a nice cool down, just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

Highs this weekend around 80°. Lots of sunshine and low humidity both days, courtesy of Canadian high pressure settling in over the Mid-Atlantic. As this high pressure is moving in, Saturday will become windy. Father’s Day itself on Sunday is looking great with lighter winds to enjoy!

Next week, the heat starts creeping back in. Highs in the mid 80s Monday, low 90s Tuesday, and near mid 90s Wednesday. The first half of the workweek looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: