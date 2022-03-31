First Warning Forecast: Storms are moving out for most, gusty winds stick around

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

*TORNADO WATCH until 8 PM for the highlighted cities and counties, until 10 PM for Dare county. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Know where your safe place is and stay weather alert*

Good Thursday evening! It was an active afternoon with strong storms moving through. So far, we had one severe thunderstorm warning earlier this afternoon. The tornado warnings have been all around us, but have so far stayed out of our area. A lot of the strong activity is out of here, but there's still one more line to our south that could bring severe weather into our northeastern NC counties. That is why Dare county was added to a Tornado Watch until 10 PM.

By 10 PM all of these storms will be out of here and the cold front sparking these storms will start passing through. Tonight should be drier. A few lingering showers possible. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

Friday will be a mostly dry and cooler day, but it will still be windy. 15-20 MPH westerly winds gusting to 30 MPH. Clouds also gradually clear.

This weekend starts off much cooler. Highs around 60° Saturday. Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and light winds. A little warmer Sunday in the upper 60s. Sunday morning we could have a few isolated showers popping up with a disturbance passing through.

Back to the mid 60s Monday with tons of sunshine to enjoy. Clouds start increasing Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next system. That system will warm us up to the low to mid 70s for the middle portion of the workweek. Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday into Thursday.

