First Warning Forecast: Storms continue tonight, gradual cool trend with multiple cold fronts passing through this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It has been a soggy, active day. While the main severe threat is over, flooding is still a big concern. A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 PM. Some locations have already received over 5" of rain with more being dumped. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

Scattered storms continue throughout the evening with scattered rain continuing through the night into earlier Friday morning. Then we'll have a series of cold fronts passing through the rest of this weekend.

High temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly dry with clouds clearing. Partly cloudy and cooler Saturday. High temperatures in the low 60s. We could see isolated to widely scattered showers as a cold front sweeps through. This front will cool us down to the mid 50s by Sunday.

Another cold front heads our way Sunday afternoon. This one will be drier, so we're not expecting precipitation around it, but it will bring us stronger winds and drop temperatures a couple degrees. Temperatures remain in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday.

The workweek starts off dry and partly cloudy. That cold front that sweeps through Sunday will stall to our south and eventually lift north again as a warm front. The warm front will pass through Hampton Roads Wednesday morning. That will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s Wednesday and mid 70s Thursday. Clouds begin to increase Thursday ahead of a cold front, but we should stay mostly dry. Rain could arrive again by Friday along with another potential cool down.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward