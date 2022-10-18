First Warning Forecast: Storms move out tonight, big temperature drop Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Strong to severe storms have been moving through the area this evening. Drier and quieter weather will move in overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight.

A big drop in temperatures behind the cold front on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will feel more like December than mid-October. Get the sweaters ready!

We may have to watch out for a widespread freeze/frost Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Temperatures will be dipping down in the 30s for many areas.

Temperatures will start to trend warmer heading into the end of the week with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and mid 60s on Friday. Both days are looking dry as high pressure takes hold.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Cyclone Activity not expected for the next 2 days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

