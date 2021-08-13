First Warning Forecast: Storms return with much cooler air

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! Today has been our third consecutive day with extreme heat and heat advisories being issued. A few lucky folks may get a touch of relief from this heat this evening. The Middle Peninsula is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. Strong storms to our west will head this way this evening, but they will also be losing their fuel as they head this way. So, most of us will stay dry, but a few showers/storms may be able to hold together and push through the Peninsulas.

Tonight will be another warm and muggy, dry night with lows again in the mid to upper 70s. Relief is coming soon though!

We'll be a tad bit cooler Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat indices around 100-107°. Still a pretty hot day. A cold front will pass through later Saturday, finally ushering in cooler air as well as a stormy pattern. Highs Sunday throughout next week will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday afternoon and evening most of us are under a Level 1 severe weather risk. Heavy rain will be the greatest threat in these slow-moving storms. A good portion of our Virginia counties are under a Level 2 risk for flash flooding. The cold front will stall over North Carolina Sunday through Tuesday, continuing to bring rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Late next week's weather will be determined by what happens in the tropics. Tropical Depression Fred is set to restrengthen into a tropical storm as it moves along the west coast of Florida, then travel through Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Fred's remnants will likely miss us. However, there is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the tropics that will likely soon become Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is forecast to follow in Fred's footsteps through Hispaniola, but then move toward the east coast of Florida. If it follows that track, it could impact us late next week into next weekend.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

