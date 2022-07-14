Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday night! A hot day turned stormy. These storms have kicked off our stormy stretch that will continue for the next week or so. We’ll get to briefly enjoy a cool down from these storms.

The storms out there earlier this afternoon and evening have helped to stabilize our atmosphere, so storms approaching from the west are fizzling out before they reach us. This means we should be able to stay dry tonight. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.

It looks like another round of storms across the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks earlier Thursday morning. A level 1 threat for strong to severe storms.

Much of Thursday will be dry. Some spotty afternoon/evening showers and storms. Partly cloudy and a little cooler Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.

A stationary front lingering around Hampton Roads will keep us with daily isolated to scattered storms chances throughout this weekend and at least the first half of next week. Not a washout any one day, but rain for some each day.

Temperatures will continue to cool into the mid 80s for Friday and Saturday before climbing back into the low 90s for the first half of the workweek.

