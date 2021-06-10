First Warning Forecast: Stormy Pattern Continues

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday night! Scattered thunderstorms pushed through the region this evening. Most of those storms are down to our south now and we'll stay dry the rest of tonight.

A stalled boundary will keep our weather pattern unsettled the rest of the workweek and into the start of the weekend. Expect more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily each afternoon and evening through Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning we could have lingering showers, but we will start to head into a drier pattern.

Throughout this unsettled, slightly rainier pattern, temperatures will gradually drop. Thursday and Friday will be more seasonable in the mid 80s. Then this weekend we drop to highs around 80.

Most of this weekend and into the start of the next workweek should be decently dry. Much more pleasant to be outdoors too as temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s and humidity lessens, becoming much more bearable.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

