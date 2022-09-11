First Warning Forecast: Stormy start to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We had some much needed rain today. More rain is on the way for the start of the workweek.

Scattered storms continue into tonight. In areas that see longer dry breaks, especially closer to sunrise, patchy fog is possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Spotty showers Monday morning become scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. We are all under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

A cold front passes through Tuesday morning, bringing us isolated showers earlier in the morning. Behind the front, high pressure moves in. Clouds clear out Tuesday and we’ll stay mostly sunny Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures go from the mid 80s ahead of the front to low 80s behind it, starting Wednesday.

A disturbance brings us stronger winds Friday and Saturday along with isolated to scattered storms later Friday into Friday night.

Mostly dry next weekend with more sunshine than clouds and high temperatures remaining in the low 80s.