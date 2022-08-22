First Warning Forecast: Stormy start to the workweek, staying in an unsettled pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We had a round of strong storms this evening. More rounds of storms are on their way for the start of the workweek.

Spotty storms continue tonight into the morning commute Monday. Then we should be drier midday Monday with another round of scattered showers and storms in the evening. Temperatures Monday start in the low 70s, warming to the mid 80s.

The rest of the workweek into next weekend will pretty much be a wash, rinse, repeat pattern. Some periods of sunshine, but plenty of clouds, high humidity, and isolated storms each afternoon/evening. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows cool into the low 70s.