Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Warm weekend, then huge weather changes

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If you're a fan of warmer weather, you're going to love this late weekend of October. If you're a fan of cool weather, you're going to love the first week of November.

We're tracking a powerful cold front marching across the nation right now. It is sending temperatures tumbling.

As it moves through on Tuesday, we'll see temperatures swing from well-above normal to well-below normal.

It looks like we can expect highs on the first day of November only in the lower 50s, which is about 30 degrees cooler than this weekend.

That cold front may also bring wet weather for your trick-or-treaters.While the timing of the rain isn't set in stone, both of our longer-range forecast models are painting in at least some rain around trick-or-treat time on Tuesday.

Some of that rain may stick around into early Wednesday. But the unseasonably warm weather will be long gone by the time we welcome in November. Stay tuned.