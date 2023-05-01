Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Stretch of dry weather, wind and the 60s

Posted at 6:47 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 06:47:04-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will cool into the 60s for the first week of May. It will be on the windy side today through Thursday, with winds finally relaxing by Friday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the week. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday, but nothing too major.

Fingers crossed! Looks like we will finally see a dry weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

