First Warning Forecast: Stretch of dry weather, wind and the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will cool into the 60s for the first week of May. It will be on the windy side today through Thursday, with winds finally relaxing by Friday.

wtkr

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the week. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday, but nothing too major.

WTKR News 3

Fingers crossed! Looks like we will finally see a dry weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar