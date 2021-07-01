First Warning Forecast: Strong storms and a flooding threat to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Stronger thunderstorms have developed and will continue to impact us throughout this evening. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 PM for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore – mostly areas along and north of I-64. We have a Level 1 severe threat for our Virginia counties and a Level 2 severe threat for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding. Small hail is possible in stronger storms too.

Our flooding threat is greater throughout Friday when we continue to have scattered heavy downpours all day ahead of a cold front. The cold front will pass through Friday night, finally putting an end to the rain. The rain throughout Friday will keep high temperatures cooler in the low 80s.

Following the cold front, temperatures will remain cooler in the low to mid 80s for highs this weekend. Humidity will also be very low. We should remain dry this weekend making it one of the best Fourth of July’s we could ask for!

Next week starts off dry, but the heat and humidity gradually increase again. Highs back up near 90° the first half of next week. The second half of next week is uncertain. A few models have Tropical Storm Elsa riding up the east coast and impacting us Thursday-Friday of next week. It’s too early to tell if that scenario will play out or not though.

Tropical Storm Elsa is currently 410 miles east-southeast of Barbados and is moving west-northwest at 29 MPH. It is expected to pass through the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands Friday, then move through the Caribbean Sea this weekend up through Cuba and the Florida Keys. It then looks like Elsa will track along Florida’s west coast and up along the east coast the middle/end of next week. Stay tuned for updates on potential local impacts.

