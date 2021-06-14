First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and pockets of hail possible.

We'll continue with unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for isolated severe storms mainly south of Duck along the Outer Banks.

It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but we will still have the chance for scattered storms. High temperatures will warm to near 80.

More sunshine will prevail on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s, while highs on Friday will soar to the mid 80s.

Another system will move in for the weekend. It will be windy and hot with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Keeping a slight chance for a shower. A little bit better chance on Sunday for Father's Day. Expect the chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Two is located about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph, and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and could continue to strengthen on Tuesday. It would become tropical storm Bill. The system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

A broad low pressure area is located over the Bay of Campeche. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly north.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A strong tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some development of this system is possible during the next few days before a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

