First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible through this evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3

Showers and storms are moving in as a cold front moves through. Most of the area is under a level 1 severe threat. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

We'll keep a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Thursday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. It will be cooler with highs in the low and mid 60s.

After days of above normal temperatures, temperatures will dip be close to normal on Friday with highs in the low 50s and then below normal on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 40s to near 50. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Meteorologist April Loveland

