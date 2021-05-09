First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible to start the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Increasing clouds and wind this evening and overnight. Expect gusty winds out of the southwest. It will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

A cold front will approach to kick off the work week. We will have a range of temperatures from the upper 60s on the Eastern Shore to near 80 in North Carolina. Expect strong to severe storms possible by the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the area under a level 1 for severe storms.

A big drop in temperatures behind the cold front on Tuesday. Dewpoints will drop along with temperatures. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

The end of the week is looking a bit unsettled and uncertain. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. A spotty shower is possible late. A few showers will be possible on Friday morning. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s. We will continue to keep an eye on Thursday and Friday as the rain chances could potentially go up.

We'll dry out and warm up for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

