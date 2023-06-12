First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will move in which will bring the threat for some strong to severe storms.

The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. A little lower on the scale, but still possible is heavy rain and an isolated tornado. The window for wet weather will be from 2 PM to around 8 PM.

Highs will reach the mid 80s today and it will be humid.

Once we get through today, the rest of the week isn't looking too bad. A spotty shower or storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s (near normal) for the second half of the week.

Our next best chance for showers and storms will be on Father's Day.

Meteorologist April Loveland

