First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible today.

A strong cold front will cross the area this afternoon and evening. This will bring the threat for strong to severe storms. Storms will stop popping up after 2 PM and continue through at least 10 PM. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight with partial clearing. Skies will be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We'll enter a much cooler stretch of weather heading into the work week.

Highs will only warm to the low 60s on Monday and then to the mid 60s on Tuesday. It will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

We'll continue will the cool temperatures, but it will turn unsettled by midweek.

Expect a chance for showers by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. It will turn breezy on Thursday with morning showers possible and highs in the low 60s. We'll have another chance to see showers on Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

