First Warning Forecast: Strong winds create bad tidal flooding the first half of the week

Good Sunday night! We had a nice end to the weekend. We’ll keep the dry sunshine around for a while, but winds pick up for the start of the week and bring us tidal flooding.

Tonight gets cold. Lows in the low 30s. Lots of sunshine Monday helps temperatures return to around 50°. Winds begin picking up throughout the day Monday as we move between two systems. We’ll be stuck between a high pressure system to our north and a low pressure system to our south through Wednesday.

While we’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout that time, we are in the perfect spot to see strong winds.

North-northeast sustained winds 10-20 MPH Monday, 15-25 MPH with 35 MPH gusts Tuesday, and back down to 10-20 MPH sustained winds Wednesday. This will bring us a little nuisance tidal flooding Monday. An elevated tidal flooding risk Tuesday. That means typical flood-prone locations will experience flooding and some roads could become impassable during high tides at 5 AM and 6 PM. Wednesday looks the worst for tidal flooding as we’ll be near the significant level during high tide at 6 AM. This is when we can expect flooding to certainly make roads impassable and you should give yourself extra time to find an alternate route as needed.

Temperatures will be chilly Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 40s, feeling like the low to mid 30s with those gusty winds.

Winds die down Thursday and temperatures warm back to 50°. Ahead of another system, clouds increase Friday, but we stay dry and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Next weekend is looking fantastic! A mix of sun and clouds, mostly dry, and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

