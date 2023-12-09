First Warning Forecast: Strong winds, heavy rain, and severe storms are on the table Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! What a warm December day it was! Highs in the low 70s. We have one more warm day that will end with potentially severe thunderstorms. Then, a big cool down arrives next week.

Sunday will be warm again with high temperatures in the low 70s. Spotty showers are possible in the morning. Sunday afternoon is when scattered rain and storms begin with the main line of potentially severe storms passing through Sunday evening into Sunday night.

We are all under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main concern is damaging wind gusts, but with 2-3” of rain forecast to fall, flash flooding is also a concern. And we can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado, especially since this system already has a history of producing tornadoes across Tennessee.

Within this system, expect strong southerly winds of 20-35 MPH ahead of the cold front and briefly sustained northwest winds of 45 MPH immediately behind that cold front. Gusts up to 60 MPH. With these strong winds, colder air will quickly usher in behind the cold front.

Low temperatures in the low 40s Sunday night into Monday morning only warm to around 50° Monday afternoon.

Rain and clouds quickly clear out around that morning commute time Monday. Winds gradually die down in the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek looks dry, filled with plenty of sunshine, and cool temperatures. Highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s all week.

Next weekend, another system heads our direction and looks to bring us a lot of cloud cover, but not much rain on Saturday. Temperatures will also be a tad bit warmer in the mid 50s.

