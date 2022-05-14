First Warning Forecast: Stubborn fog and rain persists into this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We are still stuck in this unsettled pattern with dense patchy fog, scattered storms, and some periods of sun. There is some light at the end of the tunnel next week though.

Tonight we’ll stay with scattered showers and dense patchy fog. Temperatures remain warm dropping into the lower 60s.

Despite still having off and on scattered showers and storms Saturday, we’ll be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Even warmer in the low to mid 80s Sunday.

Sunday is the pick day this weekend. After dense patchy morning fog, most of the day looks decently dry, just a few afternoon/evening isolated showers possibly with a rumble of thunder.

More scattered storms return Monday along a cold front. This front will be weaker and won’t cool us down that much. Only to the low 80s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. However, that system will be strong enough to put an end to our stubborn pattern and finally push that low and stationary front out of here.

Expect the full return of sunshine Tuesday into Wednesday. A disturbance could bring us a few more showers or storms later Thursday, but a good portion of Thursday and Friday looks dry and warm, Highs in the low to mid 80s.

