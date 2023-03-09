First Warning Forecast: Stuck in a below-average temperature trend for a while

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! The cooler air has arrived and will stick around for a while.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the middle 30s under a mostly clear sky. Winds continue to weaken a bit. 10-15 MPH north winds. Those winds prevail into Thursday.

There will be more sun than clouds Thursday and high temperatures in the low 50s. We stay dry, so there is still a bit of a heightened fire danger.

We’ll get some rain on Friday. Scattered showers throughout the day, but especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay below-average with highs in the low 50s. That rain will briefly lower our pollen levels.

Behind that system on Friday, temperatures drop a handful of degrees to highs in the upper 40s this weekend. Winds will be strong again on Saturday, making it feel cooler than Sunday will.

Another system will bring scattered rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will briefly bump up to the mid 50s Monday before falling to around 50° midweek. Again, behind that system, winds will pick up for Tuesday. Midweek will be dry with clouds and sunshine.