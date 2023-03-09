Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Stuck in a below-average temperature trend for a while

wx-clouds 4.png
Posted at 8:17 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 20:17:06-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! The cooler air has arrived and will stick around for a while.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the middle 30s under a mostly clear sky. Winds continue to weaken a bit. 10-15 MPH north winds. Those winds prevail into Thursday.

There will be more sun than clouds Thursday and high temperatures in the low 50s. We stay dry, so there is still a bit of a heightened fire danger.

We’ll get some rain on Friday. Scattered showers throughout the day, but especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay below-average with highs in the low 50s. That rain will briefly lower our pollen levels.

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Behind that system on Friday, temperatures drop a handful of degrees to highs in the upper 40s this weekend. Winds will be strong again on Saturday, making it feel cooler than Sunday will.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Another system will bring scattered rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will briefly bump up to the mid 50s Monday before falling to around 50° midweek. Again, behind that system, winds will pick up for Tuesday. Midweek will be dry with clouds and sunshine.

