First Warning Forecast: Summer heat continues along with showers and storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A summer-like pattern will persist heading this week. It will be hot and humid, as dewpoints climb into the low 70s. Highs will climb into 80s to near 90 for most of the week. We will have a chance for some afternoon showers and storms every day. It won't be a complete washout and most of the morning hours will be dry. Keeping a 40 percent chance for most of the week and will continue to monitor our rain and storm chances. There will be a lot of moisture available, so any storms that do form, have the potential to drop a lot of rain.

A cold front will move in on Thursday bringing a little bit better chance for showers and storms by the end of the week and a small drop in humidity and temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday and low 80s on Saturday. Skies are looking partly cloudy heading into Sunday with highs near the 80 degree mark.

Meteorologist April Loveland

