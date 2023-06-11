First Warning Forecast: Summer is making its arrival

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday night! Today was much nicer to be outdoors with less smoke in the air and warmer temperatures. Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise. It’s finally starting to feel more like summer!

Tonight will be mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. There will be a little more cloud cover Sunday, but we still stay dry. Ahead of an approaching system, temperatures rise a few more degrees into the mid to upper 80s and southerly winds pick up. 10-20 MPH winds gust to 30 MPH. Humidity also increases another step.

This system will impact us throughout the day Monday. In the morning, there could be spotty showers, but the bulk of the activity will be Monday afternoon and evening. That’s when scattered strong to severe thunderstorms roll through. We are already under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The primary threat is damaging winds, but hail is a possibility too. These storms keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler in the mid 80s. We dry out late Monday night/very early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Midweek is a bit unsettled. We could have isolated storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Outside of that rain chance, it’s looking pretty calm the rest of the week. A daily mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

