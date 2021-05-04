First Warning Forecast: Summer-like heat bringing the chance for strong to severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It was the hottest day of the year so far with many areas hitting the 90-degree mark. The summer-like heat could lead to severe summer-like thunderstorms tonight. A large chunk of the area is under a level 2 for severe storms, with the biggest threats being damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Very mild once again overnight with lows near 70.

Showers and storms will be possible once again on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will still be breezy.

Much cooler air will move in for the end of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Dewpoints will drop as well. Thursday will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in to end the work week.

A bit milder on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine. More clouds will build in on Sunday, but it will be 10 degrees warmer with highs in the low 80s. Scattered storms will move in to kick off the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

