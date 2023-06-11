First Warning Forecast: Summer-like Sunday, severe threat Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll have to deal with hazy skies once again due to the Canadian wildfires. The air quality will be in the moderate range.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will actually be warmer than normal once again today. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to trend in the low and mid 80s for the rest of the week. Finally, feeling more like June!

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will go up to kick off the work week. A cold front will move in which will bring the threat for some strong to severe storms.

WTKR News 3

The entire area is under a level 1 for isolated severe storms.

WTKR News 3

The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. A little lower on the scale, but still possible is heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

WTKR News 3

Looks like we could potentially have two lines of storms. The first line will move in after 2 PM. These storms should be fast-movers.

WTKR News 3

A second line of storms is possible after 9 PM. We will continue to monitor the timing. It will also depend on how much sunshine we get during the first part of the day. That will help to fuel any storms. We're not only tracking storms on Monday, but it will turn very humid. Get ready!

Once we get through Monday, the rest of the week isn't looking too bad. A few spotty showers or storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Better chances by the end of the week, but still not looking too bad.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

