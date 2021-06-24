First Warning Forecast: Summer-like weather is making its return

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

It has been another gorgeous Spring-like day today! If you've missed the typical summertime heat and humidity though, don't worry. That will begin to make its return Friday and will be back in full-force this weekend into next week.

Friday high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, still a few degrees below normal for this time of year. A stalled boundary just east of the Outer Banks will help fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday morning in the Outer Banks with most of us seeing that scattered thunderstorm activity Friday afternoon and evening.

More isolated storms are possible Saturday. Saturday gets warmer with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. By Sunday we'll be in the upper 80s and toward the middle of next week we could be touching 90 degrees.

Sunday and into the first half of next week look mostly dry, but a few PM pop-up showers and storms can't be ruled out. The second half of the next work week could feature more scattered thunderstorm activity as our weather pattern may become more unsettled again.

