First Warning Forecast: Summer returns this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! Today was another nice day, just a bit cooler in the mid 70s. Tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog could form late tonight into tomorrow morning. If you’ve been wishing for warmer weather, Mother Nature will grant your wish this weekend!

High temperatures rise to near 80° Saturday and reach the mid 80s Sunday. Still lots of sunshine and dry weather, great for any outdoor plans. The only downfall is if you’re heading out to the water, expect a rougher surf. Hurricane Sam is still a category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic just east of Bermuda. While it’s hundreds of miles away from the U.S., Sam is strong enough to bring us higher swells. At Virginia Beach, expect a high rip current risk with 3-4 feet waves Saturday. The Outer Banks could see up to 5 feet waves Saturday. Sunday into next week, a moderate rip current risk is likely as waves are predicted to be around 3 feet.

Next week, our weather pattern begins to shift. While the dry and primarily cooler weather has been nice, we do need rain and we should finally get some next week. A cold front will slowly approach from the west, then stall over us Wednesday into Thursday. Ahead of the front, we’ll still have temperatures in the low to mid 80s to start the week. Monday looks mostly dry with showers beginning Tuesday. More scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday - Thursday. Along with the rain, a gradual cool down begins. Highs eventually get down to the mid 70s again toward the end of next week.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM