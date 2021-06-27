First Warning Forecast: Summertime heat makes a comeback this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny today and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. It will feel closer to the low 90s with the humidity. Most of the day should be dry as high pressure builds in, but keeping a slight chance a stray afternoon shower.

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week as high pressure continues to build over the area. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s under sunny skies. The heat and humidity will continue to build on Tuesday with highs near 90. Sunshine and low rain chances will be the story.

Shower and storm chances will go up a bit my midweek as a disturbance moves in. Keeping chances for a stray shower or storm Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will feel closer to the triple digits. We'll enter an unsettled stretch of weather Thursday through Saturday as a disturbance moves in. Afternoon storms will be possible on Thursday with Scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Highs will warm to 90 on Thursday and Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday. Dewpoints will be in the low 70s all week, making for humid conditions.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar