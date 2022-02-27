First Warning Forecast: Sunday showers, drier and warmer heading into March

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Winter returned today and it's here to stay for a few days to round out February. Once we get to March, we'll be headed into a warmer pattern.

Today we had a few sprinkles, flurries, and sleet pellets, but a lot of moisture you may have seen on radar didn't actually make it to the ground. Tonight, a few spotty sprinkles and flurries are still possible ahead of an approaching disturbance. Overnight lows drop to the mid 30s.

wtkr

This disturbance Sunday will bring us scattered rain showers, especially across North Carolina. Exactly how far north the showers go is still a little unclear. A few models have the rain reaching as far north as the Eastern Shore while a couple others have the rain staying solely in NC. Regardless, scattered showers throughout Sunday morning are possible for everyone, then scattered showers will linger in North Carolina through the afternoon, drying out in the evening. For Virginia, clouds begin to clear out Sunday evening.

Sunday will be a little warmer in the low 50s before high temperatures return to the low 40s Monday.

Next week, high pressure influences our weather much of the week. That will bring us plenty of sunshine all week and keep us dry. It will also bring us above-average temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday warm to the mid 60s Wednesday. We briefly dip down to the low 50s Friday before returning to the low 60s next weekend.

