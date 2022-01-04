First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cold, increasing rain chances end of week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will be deceiving! Highs will only warm to the low 40s, but wind chills will be in the 30s. Clouds will increase overnight with lows dipping into the low 30s.

More clouds on Wednesday. A cold front will approach from the west and we could see a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight which will keep temperatures from dropping too much. Expect lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Thursday will be a very nice day for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s, near normal. Showers will move in Thursday night and continue for Friday morning. Some sleet or snow could mix in Friday morning, mainly for areas to the north and west. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Friday.

Drier weather heading into Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

Another chance for scattered showers heading into Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

