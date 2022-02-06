First Warning Forecast: Sunny Sunday, soggy Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Sunshine to kick off the day today with clouds building in as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the low 40s.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm as the week progresses. The normal high in Norfolk is now 52 degrees.

Our next weather maker moves in on Monday bringing rain by the early afternoon. Rain will exit the area by midnight. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 40s.

Drying out on Tuesday with partial clearing as the day progresses. Highs will warm to the upper 40s.

Expect dry conditions, sunshine and highs in the 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will make it close to the 60 degree mark by Friday.

