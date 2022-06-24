Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday evening! Today has been a great day with tons of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. That sunshine and warming trend continues for this weekend.

Tonight will be getting cool. Expect lows in the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland. Patchy fog could form once again tonight.

Overall, it should be another decent view of the rare planetary line-up. Look ESE about 30 minutes before sunrise (around 5:15 AM) to see Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, the moon, Venus, and Mercury all in an arc across the sky. Go somewhere you can see low on the horizon with no obstructions to view the entire line-up!

High pressure stays over us all weekend long, keeping the sunshine and dry weather around. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s Saturday, but humidity will stay low. Both temperatures and humidity climb on Sunday.

Highs in the upper 80s Sunday will feel like the low to mid 90s. We stay just as warm Monday.

On Monday, the high pressure system exits and a cold front passes through in the evening. That front will stall just offshore until it dissipates late next week. So, scattered storms and showers will be around the front later Monday into Tuesday morning with spotty showers continuing Wednesday.

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the mid 70s Tuesday. It will be a short-lived cool down as temperatures gradually climb back to 90° next Friday.

Tropical Update:

There is an area of disorganized showers and storms in the middle of the tropical Atlantic. This area has a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 60% chance of formation in the next 5 days. It could potentially become our second named tropical system of the season.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: