First Warning Forecast: Sunshine, a few late-day storms possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More sunshine will break out today. It will be warmer with highs in the low and mid 80s. A cold front will move through tonight and Monday.

WTKR News 3

This will bring the chance for a few showers and storms. A strong to severe storm will be possible closer to I-95.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Much cooler on Monday, but closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will warm to the low 70s. It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Tuesday will be very similar. Expect highs in the low 70s, wind and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

The warm up will continue into the end of the week with highs near 80 on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. A spotty shower will be possible late Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar