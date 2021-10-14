First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Today we finally saw the return of sunshine after the dense fog earlier this morning cleared out. The sun helped us warm up into the upper 70s. Tonight, we’ll have lows around 60° with a partly cloudy sky.

Much of the same dry, sunny weather continues Friday. So does our gradual warming trend. Highs in the low 80s Friday and mid 80s Saturday. We’ll notice a big weather shift later Saturday.

A strong cold front will pass through southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, the time frame looks to be 4PM–12AM with rain/storms confined along the front and moving from the northwest to southeast. Currently the severe threat is just to our north, but that may change as this event gets closer. Either way, the front will be bringing us strong winds and rain as it’s passing through.

Directly behind the front, temperatures will rapidly drop. Sunday will be the coolest day we’ve had in a while. Highs in the upper 60s and lows Sunday night in the 40s. High pressure starts to slide in Sunday, then influence our weather most of the next workweek. That will bring us sunshine and dry weather next week. It will also kick off another warming trend. High temperatures eventually reach the mid 70s midweek.

