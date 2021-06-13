First Warning Forecast: Sunshine finally breaks out, unsettled to start the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After what feels like days of rain and gloomy weather, we will finally get a chance to dry out today as a weak area of high pressure moves over the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, lower humidity levels and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

It will be warmer and more humid to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s with the chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

We'll continue with unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but we will still have the chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

More sunshine will prevail on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will warm to the low 80s, while highs on Friday will soar to the mid and upper 80s. Thursday could feature a stray shower, but keeping chances slight. Another system will move in for the weekend. It will be windy and hot with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Expect an afternoon shower or storm.

